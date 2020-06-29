Patel’s planned exit comes as the financial system faces threats from growing signs that homeowners may not pay their mortgages and companies could declare bankruptcy or tap out their credit lines. The changes also come at an incredibly precarious moment for the U.S. economy, with a spike in coronavirus cases threatening to stall economic activity and large amounts of federal stimulus aid set to expire. The departures come roughly five months before the 2020 presidential election, and senior officials typically face pressure to stay on through Election Day.

Over the last month, the White House has also announced the departures of Andrew Olmem, who was deputy director of the White House National Economic Counsel; Eric Ueland, who served as the White House director of legislative affairs and played a key role in negotiations with Congress over the stimulus; Kevin Hassett, who was a senior White House economic official; and Tomas J. Philipson, who served as acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

“Patel’s departure is concerning because there is still risk to the financial system, although it’s diminished over the last several months,” said Ernie Tedeschi, a former Obama administration economist, who noted the financial system is in better shape now because of the actions taken by the Federal Reserve and Treasury. “It’s not ‘Mission Accomplished’ yet.”

The departures add an additional set of challenges to the administration’s daunting task of stabilizing the economy ahead of the 2020 presidential election. President Trump and senior officials have promised a swift rebound in the economy as public health restrictions are relaxed, but a rebound in coronavirus cases and persistently high unemployment claims threaten the lives of tens of millions of Americans.

White House officials disputed that the departures reflected dissatisfaction with working for the administration or a pessimistic outlook about the 2020 election. Hassett has said he was always planning on only returning to the White House for a short period of time to help with the worst part of the pandemic. Olmem started at the beginning of the administration and had already served for several years. Olmem has already been replaced by longtime White House policy adviser Francis Brooke.

Philipson clashed with multiple administration officials during his tenure and did not have a strong working relationship with the president or a major role in crafting economic policy. The White House Council of Economic Advisers will likely have a greater role in forming administration policy now that Philipson has departed, according to one person familiar with internal administration matters granted anonymity to speak candidly. Philipson has not returned requests for comment.

“President Trump has assembled an incredible team at the White House and across the federal government who have accomplished undeniable successes,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “Transitions are a part of any office, and the White House is fully prepared to continue the important policy work to carry out the President’s bold vision to rebuild this economy with pro-growth middle class tax and regulatory relief.”

Bill Hoagland, senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center and former Republican staff director for the Senate Budget Committee, said he has talked to multiple White House economic officials who have expressed frustration about a lack of direction and guidance on economic policy matters, particularly about the administration’s strategy for reopening the country.

“It reflects a great deal of confusion about the path going forward by the Republican economists there and the terrible situation we find ourselves in,” Hoagland said of the departures. “It’s a high-level of frustration, especially at the career staff level.”

It is unclear if the absences will weaken the administration’s capacity to craft further response measures to the economic crisis. The most important official in crafting economic policy, Mnuchin, has said he will stay on through the election. Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, is also viewed as unlikely to depart the administration before the election.

Philipson’s departure is viewed by administration officials as likely to empower Tyler Goodspeed, the remaining member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and former economics professor at the University of Oxford. Goodspeed is seen by some as a possible successor to the top economic post and is viewed as well-liked across much of the administration.

The White House economic team has not been unified in recent weeks as they have debated what to do next about the economy. Sharp White House divisions have emerged over the next round of stimulus spending, with conservative advisers urging for the U.S. to spend less money and other administration officials pushing for enough to spending to offset the downturn.

The White House has not taken official positions on a range of key economic policy matters still being debated, and have confused congressional lawmakers with conflicting signals. White House officials have, for instance, signaled that they are deferring to Congress on small business relief efforts in the next stimulus package, according to one person in communication with lawmakers granted anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Some White House officials have privately described being frustrated by the departures, but driven by a sense of civic obligation to continue to serve during the perilous economic moment, according to interviews with multiple people in communication with administration officials.

Conservative groups are beginning to draw up lists of potential candidates to fill Philipson’s position, one person familiar with the matter said. Two people familiar with the matter said he had been forced out of the administration. Philipson told the Wall Street Journal that he had grown “frustrated with the process of advising the president” and was excluded by “weak advisers.”

In the statement announcing his departure, Philipson said he was leaving after three years “in time to retain my tenured position at the University of Chicago.” A University of Chicago spokesman said Philipson is returning from leave this fall.

