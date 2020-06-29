“As the world continues to reel from the human, social and economic impact of this pandemic, we believe that pricing remdesivir well below value is the right and responsible thing to do,” O’Day said.
Remdesivir, developed 10 years ago and largely funded by taxpayers, has drawn international attention for Gilead Sciences. In April, the antiviral drug was shown in National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases clinical trials to shorten the recovery time for coronavirus patients, but had marginal impact on death rates.
Gilead said that it holds an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which will work with states to manage allocating the treatment to hospitals through the end of September until “supplies are less constrained.”
