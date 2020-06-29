The Parc Reston condo is a half-mile from Reston Town Center’s movie theater, shops, restaurants and winter ice skating rink, and a half-mile from the Reston Regional Library. Access to Reston’s walking trails, swimming pools, sports courts and community centers are included with the homeowners association fee. The Wiehle-Reston East station on Metro’s Silver Line is 1.6 miles from the condo. The Reston Town Center station, opening in the next phase of the Silver Line, will be closer to Parc Reston.
Built in 1985, this 934-square-foot condo is a ground-floor unit with a patio, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The condo has been updated with laminate flooring that resembles wood, quartz counters in the kitchen and new paint. The living room includes a sliding-glass door to the patio, and a dining area is located next to the kitchen, which has stainless-steel appliances. The condo has a closet with a washer and dryer. The master bedroom includes a private full bathroom and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers. There is a second full bathroom and a second bedroom with a walk-in closet.
Assigned schools include Lake Anne Elementary, Hughes Middle and South Lakes High. All three schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.
For more information, view photos or contact real estate agent Jeff Rush with Long & Foster Real Estate at 703-929-8331.
