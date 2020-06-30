Powell’s cautious assessment of the U.S. economy comes as senior Trump administration officials enthusiastically tout the rebound. At the same hearing, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin pointed to an 18 percent increase in retail sales and cited U.S. Chamber of Commerce data showing close to 80 percent of small businesses are “at least partially” open. On Monday, senior White House economist Larry Kudlow said that the “overwhelming” evidence pointed to a V-shaped recovery.

AD

AD

“We are seeing additional signs that conditions will improve significantly in the third and fourth quarters of this year," Mnuchin said in his opening statements.

Congress faces an enormous set of policy questions to address in the coming weeks as it debates whether to pass another stimulus package. Toward the end of July, the $600-per-week increase in unemployment benefits is set to expire. Congressional Republicans and the president want that additional benefit to end to push more Americans into the labor market, but many economists warn their expiration could sharply reduce spending in the economy.

Almost all of the $1,200 stimulus payments approved by Congress have been allocated. The administration’s small business bailout program expired on Tuesday. An estimate from JPMorgan Chase analysts found that the amount of federal fiscal support would drop by more than $1 trillion from the second quarter to the third without additional relief efforts.

AD

AD

The Fed has rolled out a slew of emergency lending programs since the recession touched down. But Powell has said that the Fed’s tools cannot extend direct relief to households and businesses, and that more assistance from Congress may be needed to keep struggling Americans afloat. Asked by lawmakers Tuesday about whether Congress should pass additional assistance, Powell pivoted to Mnuchin.

“For the specifics of what you need to be doing we have the treasury secretary,” Powell said. “I would defer to the treasury secretary on fiscal matters here.”

Still, the Fed has faced criticism that its lending programs and efforts to bolster the markets, including through corporate debt purchases, widen economic inequality and don’t trickle down to the tens of millions of Americans who are out of work. Powell said that the Fed is supporting the financial markets to help usher in a strong and stable recovery and protect American jobs, and that the programs give the Fed leverage to intervene in case conditions deteriorate again.

AD

AD

“The objective of every single thing we’re doing is to create a situation in which [Americans] have the best chance to go back to their old job or their new job,” Powell said. “That’s the overriding goal of what we’re doing, and every one of [our programs] helps in that direction."