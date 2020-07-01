The monthly report by ADP and Moody’s Analytics noted that small businesses (those with fewer than 50 employees) added 937,000 jobs. Franchises saw a 4,500-job increase, with growth in restaurants and auto parts and dealers and declines in food retailers, business services, accommodations and real estate.
“Small business hiring picked up in the month of June,” Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a release. “As the economy slowly continues to recover, we are seeing a significant rebound in industries that once experienced the greatest job losses. In fact, 70 percent of the jobs added this month were in the leisure and hospitality, trade and construction industries.”
Leisure and hospitality made the biggest gains, filling 961,000 positions, a significant comeback after the industry took major hits with limits on travel. The construction industry also increased by 394,000 jobs.
Only two of the 10 industry categories dropped: natural resources and mining lost 26,000 jobs and information lost 50,000 jobs.