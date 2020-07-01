The owner of the building, Gary Hyde, restored the facade of the apartment building and added a front garden and a side courtyard accessed through a brick archway. Copper gutters and detailing add shine to the building.
Inside, each unit has windows on at least three sides, white oak seven-inch-wide plank flooring, recessed lighting and an open floor plan. Each kitchen has a touchless faucet, a quartz and Calacatta marble waterfall-style counter and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas range and a built-in microwave drawer. A washer and dryer are included in each unit.
Unit 4, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with 1,210 square feet priced at $950,000, includes a balcony accessible from the living room and the bedroom.
Unit 6 on the top floor includes four balconies, with two off the living and dining areas that overlook 13th Street NW and two off the rear bedrooms. This unit also has a private roof deck. Priced at just under $1.9 million, this 2,150-square-foot condo has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. Parking is included with this unit.
For more information, visit www.bossdccondos.com or contact real estate agent Megan Meekin with the Casaday Allison Group of Compass at 240-388-0724.
