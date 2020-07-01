“In light of the significant uncertainty and downside risks associated with the pandemic, including how much the economy would weaken and how long it would take to recover, the staff judged that a more pessimistic projection was no less plausible than the baseline forecast," the minutes read. “In this scenario, a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with another round of strict limitations on social interactions and business operations, was assumed to begin later this year, leading to a decrease in real GDP, a jump in the unemployment rate, and renewed downward pressure on inflation next year.”
Notably, the Fed’s discussion about these concerns came before the big spike in coronavirus cases picked up in the past two weeks.
Still, their concerns are much different than the forecast the White House has offered, as President Trump has predicted a sharp increase in economic growth.
Powell has hesitated to say precisely what type of bounce back — including a V, U or W-shaped recovery — the country could face. But the Fed has taken steps to incorporate a range of possibilities, including more dire ones, into its emergency response. Last week, the Fed released new data on how the country’s largest banks would fare under those three scenarios, and concluded that if there is slower U-shaped recovery or a W-shaped scenario, several financial firms “would approach minimum capital levels."