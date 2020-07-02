Stocks rose each day as positive economic data and signs of progress toward a coronavirus vaccine offset concern over a surge in new infections. Investors had grown more cautious recently following a rebound that saw the S&P 500 climb as much as 44 percent from the depths of the sell-off in March. The benchmark for U.S. equities remains 7.6 percent below its all-time high on Feb. 19.
All 11 main S&P 500 industry groups rose for the week, led by gains of more than 5 percent among communications services and real estate stocks. Drugmaker Pfizer was the Dow standout, rallying 7.7 percent. Its best weekly run since April came as an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed in partnership with BioNTech was shown to be safe and prompted patients to produce antibodies.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will also sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News