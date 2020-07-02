Tax Day 2020: What you need to know

Whether you dread filing your tax return or rejoice because you’re getting a fat refund, it’s important to stay informed. Here are some columns to help you navigate tax season from avoiding crooked tax preparers to getting help if you owe the IRS.

The deadline to file 2019 tax returns is fast approaching. For tax season 2020, the deadline for filing your tax return and for paying your tax bill has been pushed to July 15. The IRS also announced it was pushing the tax deadline for June 15 quarterly estimated tax payments to July 15. Extensions now generally apply to all taxpayers who face a filing or payment deadline between April 1 and July 15.

IRS is launching a new online tool for people to track their $1,200 tax stimulus payments

What you should do with your tax refund.

If you owe federal taxes and can’t pay them, the first thing you should do is call the IRS.

These are the red flags to look out to know if your tax preparer is a crook.

The craziest tax deductions we’ve heard.

The IRS has made it a little easier for you to file your returns for free.

What questions do you have about tax day? Ask Michelle Singletary.

