In the mostly rural towns where they still exist, drive-in movie theaters have grown in popularity as Americans look for entertainment options that allow for social distancing. In pre-pandemic times, the roughly 300 drive-in theaters in the U.S. struggled to compete with traditional movie houses.
Tribeca staff will oversee 320 showings through October, programming the movie screenings and filmmaker and celebrity appearances as well as delivering concessions to customer vehicles.
"Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” said Jane Rosenthal, chief executive and co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival. “But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for.”
Walmart has opened up its parking lots for other uses in the past. In March, it worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and state and local officials to provide parking lot space, supplies and staff for drive-thru covid-19 testing sites at more than 100 of its stores.