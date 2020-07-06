Five of the nine units in the condo building known as Arbor Flats at 2109 M St. NE are priced under $400,000; some of those units are already under contract. Unit 4 at Arbor Flats, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo on the first floor, is priced at $389,900. The monthly condo fee is $205. This 800-square-foot unit includes a balcony, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, double-pane windows, a washer and dryer, a tankless water heater and white quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, a gas stove and a glass mosaic backsplash in the kitchen. One bedroom has a walk-in closet and the other has a double-door closet.
Arbor Flats is in the Carver-Langston neighborhood, across the street from National Arboretum grounds and six blocks east of Bladensburg Road. It is about a half-mile from the Benning Road NE and 19th Street NE streetcar stop and about one mile from restaurants, shops and nightlife on the H Street corridor.
Assigned schools include the Browne Education Campus and Eastern High School, both rated below average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.
The seller is offering 1 percent in closing cost assistance for buyers who use the builder’s preferred lender and closing company.
Among the other condos in the building, two have two bedrooms and two bathrooms and are priced at $429,900. The two upper-floor units, each with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a balcony and a roof deck, are priced at $659,900. Condo fees range from $127 to $288.
For more information, view photos or contact real estate agent Majida Zouine with RLAH Real Estate at 240-423-1666.
