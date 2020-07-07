“Despite knowing Mr. Epstein’s terrible criminal history, the Bank inexcusably failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions,” Linda A. Lacewell, the superintendent of financial services, said in a statement.
The settlement comes almost exactly a year after Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on allegations that he had abused women and girls for decades, and enlisted his victims to recruit others. Prosecutors said Epstein preyed on the financial needs of girls and women by promising them career opportunities and educational assistance, and used a convoluted web of shell companies to conceal the trafficking and abuse. He allegedly used private planes, helicopters, boats and cars to bring them to his secluded islands.
The bank processed more than $7 million in settlement payments to Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators, as well as more than $800,000 in suspicious cash withdrawals , according to the regulator. Deutsche Bank should have known the transactions were suspicious but suffered from “a series of procedural failures, mistakes, and sloppiness” in how it oversaw Epstein’s accounts, according to a statement from the New York regulators.
Deutsche Bank acknowledged its problematic behavior. “We all have to help ensure that this kind of thing does not happen again,” Christian Sewing, the bank’s chief executive, said in a note to the company’s employees. “It is our duty and our social responsibility to ensure that our banking services are used only for legitimate purposes.”
The fine also covered the German bank’s connection to a massive money laundering scheme and other improper activity.
Epstein, 66, hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan last summer.