On its face, the news is a shocking turnaround. Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem beginning in the 2016 NFL preseason as well as gestures like wearing anti-police socks created a legion of followers, a large number of detractors and a culture war that frequently went all the way to the White House. Kaepernick has been cheered, shunned and become, no matter one’s politics, a lightning rod. And Disney has long been careful in the extreme to avoid lightning rods.

AD

AD

As a company with $70 billion in revenue last year, the firm relies on selling the greatest amount of goods to the greatest number of people. Most of its big-screen heroes, from Tony Stark to Moana, peddle general values of innovation and determination, avoiding both an overt nationalism and a protesting spirit.

On the small screen it has long avoided political commentary, eschewing both the Stephen Colbert and Saturday Night Live ethos of of rivals CBS and NBC. And now here Disney stood, embracing Kaepernick not just for sports-oriented ESPN network, but with an eye toward developing material across the company.

The announcement even came with many official Walt Disney Co. bells and whistles, including comment from Disney executive chairman Robert Iger. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race,” Iger noted.

AD

AD

As if to underline the change, Disney also announced that former ESPN personality Jemele Hill, who left both the flagship show “Sports Center” and the network over clashes with management regarding her political outspokenness, would help produce the Kaepernick docuseries. It was a homecoming for a prodigal daughter, coupled with the minting of a new favorite son.

The apparent scale of the gesture did not go unnoticed by outside experts. As the longtime media commentator Anthony Crupi pointed out, the deal marked “a reversal of the play nice with 345 Park Ave/Stick to Sports initiatives,” that Disney and ESPN had chosen only months ago. (The address is the NFL’s New York headquarters.)

The announcement even seemed to satisfy what the University of Virginia’s Carmen Higginbotham, one of the nation’s top Disney experts, told The Post just a few days ago the company needed to do.

AD

AD

“What Disney has to do is figure out how to make itself matter, how to get in front of audiences in very different ways than it has in the past,” she said. “Because the previous rules…of just riding safely down the middle of American society” no longer work.

But the Kaepernick deal may also be less subversive than it appears. Kaepernick and his approach — which used a visually potent image to call attention to systemic racism generally and alleged police misconduct specifically — were in fact endorsed by Disney only after many entities had already shifted to embrace the athlete in the wake of the George Floyd protests that took worldwide root last month.

As a larger political movement has gone from marginal to mainstream — and, not insignificantly, as Trump’s poll numbers suggest his waning ability to win this particular culture war or use it to his political advantage — it has made Kaepernick a safe personality for a company like Disney.

AD

AD

The Kapernick signing, in other words, says a lot more about the distance his message has traveled than about how far Disney has come.

When he first took a seat, then a knee, in 2016 and explained his actions (“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color") Kaepernick prompted many other players to do the same. He also prompted a weeks-long attack by the president, who among other things said he wouldn’t watch the NFL if players kneeled, said the players were ‘disrespecting our country" and suggested protesters should be fired for kneeling. Also following were a possibly related drop in NFL TV ratings; Kaepernick’s blackballing by NFL owners; a Nike ad campaign that resulted in some consumers publicly burning their gear, and many impassioned defenders who supported the former QB’s right to kneel and decried NFL clubs’ apparent shunning of the star.

The league, in the aftermath of Trump’s tweets, even rewrote its regulations in 2018 requiring players on the field to stand for the anthem.

AD

AD

But Kaepernick is hardly non-grata anymore. As worldwide protests over George Floyd and Black Lives Matter spread in the last six weeks, it changed Kaepernick’s standing, making him retroactively accepted.

Many athletes, of all races, began to kneel. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, making similar anti-kneeling comments now as he did in 2016, was forced to walk them back quickly after an intense reaction from teammate Malcolm Jenkins and others. Even Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner who oversaw a policy to avoid the kneeling debate by encouraging unhappy players to stay in the locker room for the national anthem, released a video apologizing and endorsing Black Lives Matter.

The climate made Kaepernick go from outlier to fixture — and, even more, a required symbol for companies looking to show they are on the right side of history. After all this, for a large entertainment company, Kaepernick now presents a prize not easily obtained: the chance to appear activist at the moment some of the country’s biggest celebrities are crying out for more action.

AD

AD

In fact, Disney was hardly out in front in working with Kaepernick even among giant entertainment institutions. Netflix, its sometimes more quick-footed rival, had announced a deal to produce a show based on his life a week earlier.

Even Trump appears to have decided Kaepernick is no longer a worthy target. While the president continues to wage a culture war with other entities — just on Monday he tweeted criticism for NASCAR’s decision to ban Confederate flags and said Bubba Wallace should apologize for the noose “hoax” — he has softened his stance on Kaepernick, saying “if he deserves it, he should” about landing a spot on an NFL roster.

Kaepernick’s mainstreaming doesn’t mean, of course, there aren’t plenty of shots left in the culture war. It just means they won’t be fired over him. Little of the Kaepernick signing speaks to how various formerly anti-Kaepernick entities will react when he or others push the protests further, when it goes beyond a kneel to more overtly political messages about the government, about candidates, about the police.

AD

AD

Already athletes are objecting to how the NBA, of which ESPN is a key part of a $24 billion broadcasting deal, has managed the question of messages on jerseys when the league restarts later this month; Philadephia 76ers forward Mike Scott on Monday criticized as “a bad miss” the limiting nature of the process, in which players can choose from a handful of NBA-approved slogans but do no more.

Or, for that matter, what will happen when the NFL season starts and Dallas Cowboys owner Jones, one of the most outspoken against liberal politicians and causes, chooses to end his silence of the past few months. Or if ratings drop. Or in the event of many other turns that force a more difficult choice than a first-look deal with a now valuable brand.

The Kaepernick signing is historic, but for the larger change it epitomizes, not for the action Disney has taken.

AD

AD

Disney, certainly, is not in any way required to practice activism; as a publicly traded conglomerate it may well decide this is not in the interest of its business or shareholders. But activists also are within their rights to point out that it should not get credit for activism either.

Some black commentators on Monday noted the circumscribed nature of Disney’s act.

“This is more than offering platitudes, they’re spending money," Todd Boyd, a University of Southern California professor and expert on pop culture and black history, told The Post in assessing Disney’s actions. “But they’re also doing something that is within their own self-interest to do. He poses no real risk to their business, other than the money they’re investing." He noted that Kaepernick’s "iconic value is especially high at the moment.”