We asked Sean Mullin, an architect with Anthony Wilder Design/Build and Michael Winn, owner of Winn Design+ Build in Falls Church, for advice in determining whether a wall is load-bearing, when permits are needed, and when to hire a licensed architect, structural engineer or contractor.

Always assume a wall is load-bearing before taking action, Mullin wrote. To evaluate a wall, determine the direction of the floor joists. “A quick and easy way to do this, if your basement is accessible, is to see which direction the floor joists are running along the basement ceiling,” wrote Mullin. “You can also look at the direction the hardwood floor is running. Hardwood flooring is typically laid perpendicular over floor joists.”

Another option, Winn wrote in an email, is to look down from the attic at the floor joists in the ceiling.

Generally, wrote Mullin, if the floor joists are running perpendicular to the wall, then it could be a load-bearing wall. If there’s a beam or wall directly below the wall that you can see in the basement, that also indicates it could be a load-bearing wall.

“If you see a wall that appears to be supporting an intersection of joists at any point, it’s likely to be a load-bearing wall,” Winn wrote. “If a wall doesn’t have any walls, posts or other supports directly above it, it’s far less likely to be load-bearing.”

To be certain, hire a licensed architect, structural engineer or contractor, Mullin wrote. Another reason to hire a structural engineer, Winn wrote, is if you think your house has been significantly modified in the past. That could make it more difficult for a nonprofessional to make an accurate assessment.

“If you want to remove all or a portion of a load-bearing wall, then you need to replace the support it’s providing with a steel or wood beam,” Mullin wrote. “Any structural modifications to a home require a permit, whether the homeowner or a licensed contractor is doing the work.”

It’s important to calculate the correct size beam you will need in place of the wall, Mullin wrote: “Also, you’ll need to install a temporary support system before removing the wall. A licensed professional is a valuable partner to make the accurate recommendations.”

If you’re confident that the wall is running parallel with the floor joist and the wall is supporting only itself and no floor or roof loads, a wall is not load-bearing and a permit is not required, Mullin wrote.

At that point, there are online resources that can help DIYers, Winn wrote. But you still may want to bring in professional help so you don’t inadvertently create a bigger home improvement project for yourself.

