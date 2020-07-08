At the time of sale and vacating the property, we had no leaks and there was no water running. Recently, we received a bill from the water department for over a year's worth of water based upon our prior water reading. Based upon our "high" quarterly water usage, the bill should only have been less than an eighth of what we are being charged. The current tenant tells us that there are no leaks and it appears from a recent reading that their usage is "normal."

Are we responsible for whatever happened between the date the water was supposed to be shut off and the date they actually read the meter?

A: That’s a good question. Sam has encountered similar situations from time to time in his many years of doing real estate closings. He has found that some meter readers may erroneously read a meter and that might be the cause of your issue. More municipalities are switching to electronic metering that seems to provide more accurate readings.

Here again, Sam has found that some municipalities have electronic metering that is tied to a mechanical meter. The electronic meter might have sent information to the municipality, but a person may have read the mechanical meter and also reported a reading, leading to a discrepancy.

We don’t know whether your issue is a result of a faulty meter reading, a reconciliation between an electronic meter and a mechanical meter, or because of a water leak. We suggest you call the municipality and talk to its staff to figure out the circumstances surrounding your high bill. Once you find out how they see the situation, you may agree with what they say, or they may decide to read the meter again to verify their numbers.

In any event, once you figure out whether the bill is accurate, you’ll probably have to pay it. While the water company may have indicated that it would read the meter on a specific date, we doubt you can hold it to that date, especially given the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the large water usage you described, you should follow up with the water company to resolve the issue. Unlike other utility companies that shut off electricity or gas, most water companies will not shut the water off but wait for the new buyer to set up service. While we don’t know for sure, most water shut-offs are manually done by a person who goes to the property and has to turn the valve off that is underground and near the home.

Ilyce Glink is the author of “100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask.” She is also the CEO of Best Money Moves, an app that employers provide to employees to measure and dial down financial stress. Samuel J. Tamkin is a Chicago-based real estate attorney. Contact Ilyce and Sam through her website, ThinkGlink.com.

