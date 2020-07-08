VillageMD plans to recruit more than 3,600 primary care providers for the initiative. The clinics will be about 3,300 square feet, about a quarter of the typical Walgreens store, though some will be as large as 9,000 square feet, the company said. Walgreens, which counts more than 18,000 retail stores, will continue to sell its array of drugstore goods.
“These clinics at our conveniently located stores are a significant step forward in creating the pharmacy of the future, meeting many essential health needs all under one roof as well as through other channels,” said Stefano Pessina, chief executive of Walgreens Boots Alliance, in a statement.
The partnership comes as drugstores are consolidating to offer more services. In 2018, CVS acquired Aetna, the nation’s third-largest health insurer, in a $69 billion deal. The mega-tie-up was designed to pull CVS’s brick-and-mortar locations closer to front-line clinics for basic care and patient monitoring.
Walgreens said adding medical providers to its retail locations is a convenience to its customers and as a better way to treat chronic conditions that require a host of daily medications. The combination of health-care treatment in a single location, the company said, can lead to better health outcomes, according to data from Village Medical’s existing clinics. The expansion of in-store clinics follows a successful trial run of five locations in the Houston area that began last November, Walgreens said.
The clinics will offer comprehensive health-care and will accept a wide range of health insurance plans, the company said. The doctor’s offices will also provide at-home visits and telehealth options 24-hours a day. More than half of the clinics will be located in areas where the federal government has designated a shortage of health-care professionals and where communities are underserved, Walgreens said.