Shareholders absorbed new Labor Department data showing another 1.3 million people filed first-time unemployment claims last week. That marked an uptick from the week before and a continuation of elevated joblessness that has taken root since the pandemic. New unemployment claims have averaged about 1.4 million for the past four weeks.
Walgreens was one of the biggest drags on the Dow, with shares falling more than 9 percent. Before the opening bell, the drugstore chain disclosed sharp losses in overseas sales due to covid-19, according to its latest quarterly earnings. While the major indexes were in the red, most of the giant tech companies were up slightly. Shares of Amazon increased by more than one percent, while Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft each gained by more than 0.2 percent, extending their growth during the pandemic, as investors reward dominant Internet companies amid nationwide remote-work and social distancing.
Investors also digested the latest warning from public health experts. On Wednesday, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, advised that some states seriously consider “shutting down” again if they are face a spike in new cases. In the past week, Texas and Florida, the second and third most populous states in the nation, each broke their records for new daily infections, at 10,028 and 11,458, respectively.