In late June, the company laid off 27 employees, a fifth of its corporate staff, without severance pay.
In June, Sur La Table told the Seattle Times that online sales have seen “record growth” since the pandemic as more people avoided restaurants and cooked meals at home — or spent time stress-baking.
Sur La Table chief executive Jason Goldberger said in a statement Thursday that the sale process “will result in a revitalized Sur La Table, positioned to thrive in a post covid-19 retail environment.”
“Sur La Table will have a balance sheet and retail footprint optimized to position the company for a bright future that continues our nearly 50-year tradition of offering high-quality cooking products and experiences to our customers,” he said.
The cookware chain is yet another retail standby forced to restructure during the pandemic recession. Menswear titan Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 on Wednesday amid a search for a buyer. J.C. Penney, J. Crew and Neiman Marcus are among the other brands that have sought bankruptcy court protection since May.
The company filed for bankruptcy late Wednesday in New Jersey.