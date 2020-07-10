U.S. equities posted a second straight weekly gain, with signs of progress toward an effective covid-19 treatment and an improving economy outweighing concern that a resurgence in infections will derail the comeback.

The S&P 500 index climbed 1.8 percent, ending the week at the highest in a month. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1 percent to 26,075, with Walmart standing out as the top performer in its best weekly showing since 2017. Health-care and tech stocks helped drive a 4 percent rally in the Nasdaq, which closed at a record high.

Investors started the week bullish after a front-page editorial in China’s Securities Times said that fostering a “healthy” post-pandemic bull market is now more important to the economy than ever triggered rallies across the globe. A rally in tech stocks thought to be insulated from rising coronavirus infections — and biotech firms including Gilead Sciences amid signs of progress toward squelching the pandemic — kept the momentum going even as record deaths were recorded across the country.

Walmart rallied 9.6 percent amid speculation it is poised to introduce a competing subscription service to Amazon Prime.

The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills on Monday. It will also sell 52-week bills on Tuesday, as well as four- and eight-week bills on Friday.

— Bloomberg News