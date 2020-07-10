The committee on Friday announced that a vote for Shelton’s nomination will be take place July 21. Democrats swiftly criticized the move and are calling for another hearing. It’s unclear whether there are enough votes on the banking committee that would allow her to be considered by the full Senate. Pushback from one Republican on the panel could derail Shelton’s chances of moving forward and thwart a simple majority.

In a letter to Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID), chair of the Banking Committee, all 12 Democrats on the panel urged for another hearing “to make sure that members of the Federal Reserve can take on the challenges of an economic crisis capably and independently."

“We are now in an economic crisis worse than the one Dr. Shelton was asked about at her confirmation hearing,” the senators wrote. “Based on her answers at the hearing, we are deeply concerned that the situation we are in today would have been worse if Dr. Shelton were already sitting on the Board of Governors.”

In February, Republican senators said they were undecided about giving Shelton one of the final two open seats on the Fed’s seven-seat board. After a confirmation hearing that month, Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) and Sen. Richard C. Shelby (Ala.), among the top Republicans on the banking committee, told reporters that they had concerns about Shelton’s views.

Toomey said he “didn’t know” if Shelton could uphold the central bank’s independence, though he later said he would support her. Shelby has said Shelton “could be an outlier” for the role.

That was before the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down the American economy, putting the Fed under intense pressure to blunt the impacts of a devastating recession. In March, the Fed slashed interest rates to zero and quickly moved to flood the markets with liquidity and roll out emergency lending programs.

The Fed has tried to avoid politics and focus on steering the country out of this crisis. However, Fed, including Chair Jerome H. Powell, have said that the economic recovery will depend more on containing the coronavirus, a message that is often at odds with others in the White House who say the country is headed back on track, even as cases spread.

Now, Shelton’s nomination could bring political turmoil over economic policy front and center. Shelton has spoken out against the Fed in the past and argued that the country should return to something similar to the long-abandoned gold standard. She has also called for closer ties between the central bank and the White House. Before the recession, Trump often attacked the Fed chief for not doing more to stimulate the economy, though Trump has more recently dubbed Powell his “most improved player.”

For years, Shelton has been one of the leading proponents of linking the U.S. dollar to gold, silver or another clear benchmark so its value does not move around as much. The nation began to abandon the gold standard in the 1930s and fully exited it in 1971.

“Let’s go back to the gold standard,” Shelton wrote in a 2009 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. “Under a gold standard, if people think the paper money printed by government is losing value, they have the right to switch to gold.”

The committee will also vote on the nomination of Christopher J. Waller, a St. Louis Fed economist, whose nomination by President Trump has been far less controversial.

The Fed board has been operating with two empty seats since Trump’s other picks failed to gain support. Herman Cain, a businessman who ran in the 2012 president election, and conservative economist Stephen Moore, withdrew their nominations after coming under fire for a series of personal incidents.

