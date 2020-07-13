A condo at the Fitz in Rockville, priced at $340,000, is about a half-mile from the Rockville Metro station on the Red Line and from Rockville Town Center, which has a library, shops, restaurants and a community plaza for summer concerts and winter ice skating. The monthly condo fee for unit 157 at 501 Hungerford Dr. is $500, and annual property taxes are $4,135.
The 1,165-square-foot condo, located on the first floor of the building, has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Built in 2003, the condo has an open floor plan with cherry wood floors in the living and dining area; nine-foot-high ceilings; a galley-style kitchen with white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, track lighting and granite counters; a laundry room with a side-by-side washer-and-dryer; and a balcony. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet. Two garage parking spaces are included with the condo.
The Fitz allows pets and has a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool.
Assigned schools include Beall Elementary, Julius West Middle and Richard Montgomery High. The elementary and high schools are rated average for the area by GreatSchools.org based on test scores. The middle school is rated above average.
For more information, take a virtual tour or contact real estate agent Sandy Wills with Re/Max Town Center at 301-873-1474.
Read more: