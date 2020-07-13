A: Noncitizens buy real estate in the United States all the time. Some of these buyers are institutional investors or foreign corporations, but most of them have some sort of presence in the United States and pay taxes here. As you'd imagine, these foreign entities often buy large apartment complexes, shopping centers, office buildings and the like, but foreign investors can also buy single family homes, high-end condos and other forms of residential real estate.

Sam has represented a number of sellers who have sold condominiums in the Chicago area to nonresident buyers. And, he has represented a couple of nonresident owners selling their condominiums as well.

On the buying front, it's difficult for a foreigner to buy a home in the United States with a mortgage, as most buyers would. Lenders generally will require their borrowers to be citizens, residents or nonresidents with visas that allow them to reside in the United States. We're sure there are some exceptions to this, and some banks may finance borrowers under certain circumstances. But in general, if you're traveling to the United States on a tourist visa and you buy a home, you're not going to get one of the big banks to give you money for a loan, unless you're an excellent customer of the bank and it offers an option to put up one of your accounts as collateral and make a margin-type loan.

If you are paying cash for the home, the only hurdle you may have is making sure that your funds are cleared for the purchase of the home.

Your daughters can purchase a home as any other cash buyer would, and you would be providing them the money to buy the home. When it comes time to close on the purchase, your daughters would have to make sure the cash for the purchase gets to the settlement or closing agent on time.

Ownership is another issue you should think about. Your daughters can choose to own the home as tenants in common or as joint tenants with rights of survivorship.

Tenants in common would allow them to be equal owners of the home (or you may divide ownership differently), but your daughters would need wills (or perhaps other legal documents, like a trust) so if one of them were to die, the share of property owned by the deceased would move to the heir instead of being determined by state law.

With joint tenants with rights of survivorship, ownership would be similar, but in case one of them were to die, the other joint owner would automatically become the owner of the entire home.

If you want to give them the money to buy the property in the form of a loan, you can probably do that as well, but that may cause logistical problems for them and for you.

Here's why: Let's say you live outside the United States and you don't file a federal income tax return here. The money your daughters pay you in interest payments on the loan are income to you and may be subject to tax in this country and in the state in which the property is located. We suggest you talk to a tax or estate attorney where you plan to buy the home to help determine whether it would be worthwhile going down that route.

Finally, you need to know that when your daughters sell the property, you may be subject to federal income tax withholding. This means that the buyer of your property will probably have to withhold 15 percent of the sales price pending a determination from the Internal Revenue Service of the amount you owe in taxes to the U.S. government. Now, if by the time you sell the home, both of your daughters are U.S. citizens or permanent residents, they can sell the home as any other seller would. But when one of the owners is a nonresident who does not have a Social Security number, that resident is probably subject to withholding at the closing.

Talk to a U.S-based attorney (and an accountant, if the attorney can't fully answer all of your tax questions) well in advance of your purchase to go over your options.

Ilyce Glink is the author of “100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask” (4th Edition). She is also the CEO of Best Money Moves, an app that employers provide to employees to measure and dial down financial stress. Samuel J. Tamkin is a Chicago-based real estate attorney. Contact Ilyce and Sam through her website, ThinkGlink.com.

