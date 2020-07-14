Construction began last month on a new housing development called Bloom Village, set to bring 494 single-family homes and townhouses to Montgomery Village in Montgomery County. Ryan Homes is building 177 townhouses in the first phase of the project, with model home construction beginning later in 2020 and sales anticipated to begin in early 2021. This phase of building will be east of Montgomery Village Avenue between Stewartown and Arrowhead roads. The townhouses will start at 1,600 square feet and will have two or three bedrooms. Base prices are expected to be set later in 2020.
Bloom Village will include approximately 4,000 feet along the Cabin Branch stream, which winds through the community and connects two park systems. When the community is complete, it will have about 90 acres for recreational use, including community gardens, picnic pavilions, walking paths, a dog park and a playground.
The 150-acre site is on the former Montgomery Village Golf Club, which closed in 2014. Monument Realty, Mosaic Realty Partners, Grandview Partners and the Montgomery Village Foundation announced the start of construction after several years of planning and community discussions about how to convert the site into housing, recreational amenities and conservation areas.
