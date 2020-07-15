The policies prohibit workers suspected of having the coronavirus from showing up to work, require companies to notify workers of possible exposure to infected co-workers within 24 hours, and include mandates about physical distancing, protective gear, sanitation, disinfecting and hand-washing.

The regulation was drafted by the state’s Department of Labor and Industry, under direction from Gov. Ralph Northam (D) in late May. With cases surging across the country, it has taken on a newfound urgency. It will go into effect after it is published in a newspaper in the state’s capitol, per state rules and will last for at least six months.

State officials said that they were pushed to act because of the lack of enforcement on behalf of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal body which is charged with upholding workplace safety. OSHA has received thousands of complaints from workers who say their employers have failed to take basic steps to mitigate infection risks in industries from health care to construction and beyond, and it has only substantiated one of them.