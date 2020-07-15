“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” according to a news release from Dacona Smith and Lance de la Rosa, the chief operating officers of Walmart and Sam’s Club, respectively. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.”

Only a handful of national retailers, including Costco and Apple, have blanket policies requiring masks at all of their stores. Most chains try to navigate the patchwork of public health guidelines.

Mixed messaging on mask use from local and state governments, and varying business policies, have politicized mask use despite public health officials emphasizing their effectiveness in combating the spread of covid-19.

The retailer also said it will station “health ambassadors” near store entrances to remind shoppers without face coverings to comply with the new policy.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” Walmart said in its release. “According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance."