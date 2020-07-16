The weekly filings decreased only slightly from the previous week, when 1.31 million workers filed for unemployment for the first time. They have steadily decreased from their high of 6.9 million filings for the week ending March 28th, but the rate has slowed significantly in the last month.
The numbers come as Congress debates whether to extend additional federal jobless benefits, currently $600 a week, that have helped many struggling workers stay afloat. That program is set to expire at the end of July.
And the virus’ surge around the country has touched off a new round of closures that have dashed any remaining hopes of a quick economic recovery.