About 1.3 million workers filed for unemployment insurance for the first time last week — the 17th straight week that new claims exceeded one million as the coronavirus pandemic continues to drag down the economy.

About 17.4 million workers were continually claiming unemployment insurance for the week ending July 4, the Department of Labor said. And another 14.3 million people were claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program newly created for self-employed or gig workers who are out of work at the moment, bringing the total number of people on all programs to 32 million unemployed.

The weekly filings decreased only slightly from the previous week, when 1.31 million workers filed for unemployment for the first time. They have steadily decreased from their high of 6.9 million filings for the week ending March 28th, but the rate has slowed significantly in the last month.

The numbers come as Congress debates whether to extend additional federal jobless benefits, currently $600 a week, that have helped many struggling workers stay afloat. That program is set to expire at the end of July.

And the virus’ surge around the country has touched off a new round of closures that have dashed any remaining hopes of a quick economic recovery.