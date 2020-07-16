“We are cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue, but recent surges in coronavirus infections in hotspots across the country and the expiration of government stimulus programs could put a damper on the recovery in the overall retail sector in the coming months,” Moody’s Vice President Mickey Chadha said in comments emailed to The Post.

Last month saw a record 17.7 percent surge in retail sales as homebound shoppers spent big on clothing, furniture and sports equipment. But the previous two months had yielded record-breaking declines, as Americans abruptly pulled back on discretionary spending. Retail sales fell 8.3 percent in March, and 14.7 percent in April, which is a revised figure.

The June retail sales stood in sharp contrast to weekly jobless claims data, which showed that 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the 17th week in a row in which claims exceeded 1 million. Although some Americans have gotten back to work as states have reopened, nearly 15 million Americans who lost their jobs in March and April haven’t been rehired, which is as many people out of work as during the worst of the Great Recession.

The economic data come as Congress debates whether to extend additional federal jobless benefits, currently $600 a week, that have helped many struggling workers stay afloat. That program is set to expire at the end of July.

“Retail purchases are up at the shops and malls across America but consumer spending can’t keep climbing for long when it is held back by the heavy weight of 32 million jobless workers,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist with MUFG Union Bank, wrote in comments emailed to The Post.

Retailers are still adjusting their business operations as states and localities puzzle out standards for reopening, including social distancing and mask requirements. On Wednesday, Walmart announced it would require all shoppers to wear masks, joining other national chains such as Best Buy, Apple and Costco. The nation’s biggest retailer said it would station employees at the entryways of thousands of its namesake stores and Sam’s Club locations to help with enforcement.