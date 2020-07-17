Shutdowns, travel restrictions and social distancing measures have slashed demand for air travel, leading to the cancellation of thousands upon thousands of flights. And the planes that are flying are doing so with a lot of empty seats: Airlines were at 45 percent capacity this week — during what normally would be the height of the summer travel season — according to OAG, the global travel data provider. The International Civil Aviation Organization estimates world passenger traffic will fall 50 to 60 percent this year.

As a result, cash-strapped airlines have had to reconfigure their fleets at unprecedented scale and speed. Air Canada, Air France, Delta, American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Lufthansa have collectively thinned their fleets by dozens of planes in 2020, many of them four-engine aircraft such as the 747 and the Airbus A380.

British Airways’s move leaves Lufthansa as the last carrier still flying the iconic jumbo jet, and it flies only the newer models, 747-800s. British Airways flew its first 747 flight in April 1971 and once had as many as 57, the airline said.

“We have committed to making our fleet more environmentally friendly as we look to reduce the size of our business to reflect the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on aviation,” Cruz said in a statement. “The retirement of the jumbo jet will be felt by many people across Britain.”

The jumbo jet is just one casualty for the aviation industry, which is not expected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023 — a fact British Airways cited in its move. The International Air Transport Association estimates that European airlines will lose $21.5 billion in 2020, with passenger demand shrinking by more than half. More than a dozen airlines have shut down or filed for bankruptcy since March, according to Airlines for America.

In previous crises — such as after the Sept. 11 attacks and during the Persian Gulf War — airlines might see a 2 to 3 percent decline in total miles flown by paying customers, said Richard Aboulafia, vice president at Teal Group, an aerospace and defense analysis company. If the fourth quarter of 2020 is merciful, most will be down roughly 55 percent, he estimates. At the peak of the crisis, about two-thirds of commercial jets worldwide were parked.

“It doesn’t resemble anything we’ve seen in history,” Aboulafia said. “This is on a completely different scale.”

But consumers are unlikely to see that retrenchment translate to higher ticket prices, Aboulafia said, as the uncertainty around the coronavirus will keep demand for air travel and fuel low for some time.

Boeing, the 747’s maker, was already struggling before the coronavirus crisis, seeking to rehabilitate its image after two deadly crashes within five months led to the global grounding of its 737 Max — a prime candidate for replacing 747s — in 2019. That crisis has cost Boeing more than $9 billion and led to the firing of chief executive Dennis Muilenburg; the Chicago-based company now faces lawsuits from victims’ families, shareholders and airlines such as American and Southwest.

These losses have been compounded by the pandemic: In recent months, Boeing has laid off about 14,000 workers as part of a plan to reduce its workforce by 10 percent to offset its coronavirus-related losses. Boeing restarted production of the 737 Max on July 9, after six months of dormancy, but it faces deep trouble if it sees a wave of order cancellations because of low demand.

“The COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices,” Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun said in a May statement announcing the recent layoffs.

Boeing delivered the first 747 in 1969 and has sold more than 1,555 through 2019, according to a report by Teal Group. The jumbo jet could seat 500 people and had no major competitor until the arrival of the Airbus 380 in 1990. The plane’s awesome size — a 230-foot long frame, with a nearly 200-foot wingspan and a tail as high as a six-story building — inspired awe and affection in millions of air travel workers and travelers over the past five decades.