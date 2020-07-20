Participants are calling for “an unequivocal declaration that Black Lives Matter” from business and political leaders; action from government officials to “reimagine our economy and democracy” with civil rights in mind; businesses to “dismantle racism, white supremacy, and economic exploitation”; and access to union organizing, according to a list of demands posted on the strike’s website.
In Washington, strikers are expected to gather at noon on Capitol Hill in support of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or Heroes Act, as talks intensify over a fourth coronavirus relief package. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is set to join strikers in New York outside Trump Tower. Health workers at a nursing home outside Los Angeles are planning walkouts during multiple shifts. Other workers in the city are planning a car caravan down President Barack Obama Boulevard, a major thoroughfare on the city’s west side.
If workers can’t leave their jobs for the rest of the day, organizers encourage them to at noon take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, killing him and leading to a wave of protests nationwide — hold 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, or walk off the job for the same length of time.