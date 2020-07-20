One option is to look for a condo in the suburbs. For example, the unit at 2492 Glengyle Dr. #194 in the Mosby’s Landing condo in Vienna is priced at $325,999. Monthly condo fees are $299 and annual property taxes are $3,145. The median sales price for homes in Fairfax County was $575,000 in May, according to Bright MLS.
Residents at Mosby’s Landing condo can walk to the Town of Vienna’s stores and restaurants or take a Metrobus from a stop at the community entrance.
Built in 1978, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has 1,018 square feet. The open concept plan has hardwood floors throughout, a living room with a sliding-glass door that opens onto a partially enclosed patio, a separate dining area and a kitchen with white cabinets, windows, and space for a table. The unit comes with a stacked washer and dryer and an assigned parking space.
The community has a swimming pool and playgrounds.
Assigned schools include Flint Hill Elementary, Thoreau Middle and Madison High. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, and the middle and high schools are rated average.
For more information, contact real estate agent Krissy Cruse with Pearson Smith Realty at 703-261-5826.