In its latest report, the Congressional Oversight Commission expressed concern that taxpayers were likely to lose money on the loan, noting concerns about YRC’s financial viability. The oversight commission includes Republicans such as Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) and Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), as well as Democrats such as Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) and Bharat Ramamurti, an aide to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

AD

AD

“The Commission intends to explore the decision to designate YRC as critical to maintaining national security, in part, because the risk of loss of U.S. taxpayer money on this loan appears high," the oversight commission found in the report, released on Monday. "In fact, the Commission notes that the level of risk taken in the loan to YRC appears strikingly higher than the risks associated with the other facilities over which the Commission has oversight.”

On twitter, Ramamurti also described the basis for the loan as “shaky.”

YRC Worldwide, which is headquartered in Kansas, may have had little other recourse than accepting the Treasury loan. The commission’s report notes that it was “at risk at bankruptcy” and that the interest rate on the Treasury loan to YRC is 4 percent lower than that on its most recent debt financing even though the Cares Act says the loan terms should reflect the risk of the loan. It also says the company “struggled financially for years” before the pandemic began.

AD

AD

The report also points out that under the Cares Act the Treasury Department’s loans are supposed to be made at interest rates comparable to pre-covid market conditions.

“It is questionable whether the loan to YRC meets these standards,” the oversight report states. YRC did not immediately return a request for comment.

The commission’s report highlights the challenge the Treasury Department faces in trying to swiftly disburse emergency federal aid to ailing businesses without providing bailout funding to undeserving firms. Some critics have argued Treasury has wasted money aiding large corporations, in line with the concerns raised by the commission about YRC. But many economists have argued Mnuchin has proven too cautious in disbursing money approved by Congress in March, arguing taxpayers should be willing to lose money on emergency loans to prevent more businesses from having to shutter and lay off their workers.

AD

AD

The national unemployment rate remains extremely high and millions of small businesses are at risk of failing. And the commission’s report suggests that the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program -- one of the programs set up by Treasury and the Federal Reserve to aid businesses -- has done too little to get money out the door. That facility has only given one $12 million loan, the commission report states.

“Our initial reaction is that a purchase of one $12 million loan over a week-and-one-half seems like a small amount, given the economic challenges facing some small- and medium-sized businesses,” the oversight report states.

Mnuchin has defended the Treasury Department’s implementation of the bailout and the loan for YRC. Congress gave Treasury the authority to approve more than $500 billion in emergency loans to companies and cities. Most of that money has not been disbursed. Mnuchin said that the defense department had certified YRC as important for U.S. national security.

“This loan will enable a critical vendor to the Department of Defense to maintain significant employment while providing appropriate compensation to taxpayers," Mnuchin said in a statement at the time of the loan’s announcement.