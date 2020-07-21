All 12 Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have opposed Shelton’s nomination, and they continued to talk about their opposition up until Tuesday afternoon’s vote. During a separate hearing earlier in the day, Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), the top Democrat on the banking panel, said that the current economic crisis only heightened his skepticism about Shelton’s economic policy beliefs, along with her calls for a closer relationship between the White House and the Fed.

“At her nomination hearing, [Shelton] failed to explain how she would handle an economic crisis,” Brown said Tuesday morning. “That hypothetical economic crisis is now a reality, but we have no idea how Dr. Shelton would respond.”

At the same hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said “confirming Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve is a mistake, and it will endanger our economy."

Also on Tuesday, the Senate Banking Committee is expected to approve the nomination of Christopher J. Waller, a St. Louis Fed economist. Waller’s advancement to the full Senate was not controversial. Within the Republican Party, Waller and Shelton are viewed as a complementary duo. Shelton is seen as upholding the deregulatory views of more conservative economists, while Waller’s background as a macroeconomist represents more of the party’s mainstream.

The Fed has not operated with a full board for years, and most recently, has gone with two empty seats since Trump’s previous nominees fizzled out. Fed nominees tend not to have their support split along party lines. Yet it is expected that when Shelton’s nomination is put before the full Senate — where Republicans hold the majority — there will be that sharp divide.

In addition to her views about the gold standard, Shelton has said the Fed harnesses too much power and should be kept in check. Shelton has alarmed lawmakers and economists who say Trump has already exerted undue public pressure on the Fed and its independent authority. Before the current recession, Trump often lashed out at Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell, attacking him for doing too little to boost the economy. Trump has since called Powell his “most improved player.”

If Trump is reelected in November, there is speculation that he will not renominate Powell as chair when his term expires in 2022. Shelton’s critics worry that it is possible that Trump would tap her as Powell’s replacement, putting her in a significant position of power over the central bank.

Claudia Sahm, a former Fed economist, acknowledged that Shelton’s views on the gold standard, for example, are on the fringe. Sahm said she was more alarmed by Shelton’s views on the Fed’s independence.

Sahm said that as a Fed governor, Shelton alone would not have the power to sway her fellow policymakers. But during an economic crisis, when so much depends on the central bank, Sahm said she wished Shelton was seen less as an outlier, and instead, more of “a contributor to the work the board has to get done.”

“If she goes off in a really different direction as a governor, she will not be able to do damage,” Sahm said. “And yet, she’s not going to add value. And we need value.”

Back in February, after a confirmation hearing, several Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee expressed concerns about Shelton’s economic policy views. Opposition from only one Republican on the panel could have thwarted Shelton’s chances of advancing altogether.

Months ago, Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) said he was unsure whether Shelton could maintain the central bank’s independence, which is core to the Fed’s reputation and economic authority. Sen. Richard C. Shelby (Ala.) said Shelton “could be an outlier” for the role. Both lawmakers later said that they would support Shelton.