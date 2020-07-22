If the pandemic seems like a breaking point, it may be because the nation’s response to it is the apotheosis of a dynamic that has defined federal policymaking for decades: The government consistently resists implementing policies that would save tens of thousands of lives, according to various research estimates.

Take gun violence: Every year, about 40,000 American deaths are caused by a bullet, the majority of them suicides. As of this writing the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive estimates that more than 23,000 people have been killed by gunfire this year, a number that will be higher by the time you read this.

Mass shootings, defined by the Gun Violence Archive as events in which four or more people are shot, happen multiple times a day and are so common as to barely make the news unless marked by a particular kind of depravity — 20 children shot dead in a school, for instance, or dozens of concertgoers slaughtered by weapons of war.

When other countries have experienced American-style mass shootings, policymakers’ response has frequently been swift and drastic: New Zealand announced a ban on nearly all semiautomatic weapons just days after a man killed 51 people at a mosque. This year, Canada’s prime minister issued a ban on 1,500 assault weapons shortly after a mass shooting in April.

Despite tens of thousands of annual gun deaths in the United States, however, the most significant gun policy action to happen at the federal level since the 1990s has been, in fact, inaction: In 2004, Congress allowed a federal assault weapons ban to expire.

There is ample high-quality research showing how various policies could reduce the toll of American gun violence, according to experts with Rand Corp., a nonprofit think tank. For instance, implementing a modestly strict policy regime that pairs child access prevention laws with strict restrictions on concealed carry and the removal of “stand your ground” policies could reduce gun deaths by 11 percent. But Congress has done nearly nothing on those policies at the national level, primarily because of Republican lawmakers’ refusal.

Democrats in Congress tried to address this problem with the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. About 20 million Americans gained health insurance as a result, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

As a nation we’ve developed multiple coping mechanisms to deal with these failures. Some states step up by setting their own minimum wages, providing more generous health-care subsidies, putting tighter regulations on firearms or mandating various paid leave polices.

In many cases the private sector has also tried its hand at regulation when the federal government has not. Retailers have banned the sale of assault weapons, for instance, and set their own minimum wage and leave policies. More recently, many private companies have taken the lead on mandating the use of face masks to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

As many Republican lawmakers might describe it, the American system is working as designed. The federal government is not “failing to act,” but rather simply stepping aside to let states, localities and private industry implement the policies that best suit them.

But the fruits of our system give the lie to this rosy picture of American governance. Our homicide rate is among the worst in the wealthy world. Our life spans are shorter than those of our peers in countries that guarantee their citizens health care. Every year, tens of thousands Americans die of drug overdoses, an epidemic without equal anywhere else in the world, and one that many researchers believe is a result in part of the despair inflicted by our tattered social safety net.

For most of these ongoing crises, there’s a great temporal distance between policymaking and mortality. Congress doesn’t renew an assault weapons ban in 2004, and eight years later a man opens fire with an assault weapon in a school. Congress punts on universal health insurance coverage in 2010, and nine years later a man dies because he can’t afford his insulin.