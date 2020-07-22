It’s the largest of a handful of contracts awarded under Operation Warp Speed, the fast-tracked federal program designed to make and distribute coronavirus vaccines and treatments.
Americans will receive the vaccine free, the companies said.
Chief of White House’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ vaccine effort can keep investing in pharma firms, under IG ruling
“Depending on success in clinical trials, today’s agreement will enable the delivery of approximately 100 million doses of this vaccine to the American people,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a news release.
The BNT162 program, based on BioNTech’s mRNA technology and developed by Pfizer, is currently evaluating at least four experimental vaccines in clinical studies. If those studies are successful, the companies will seek the emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October that would allow it to move into the manufacturing phase, the release said.
“We are also in advanced discussions with multiple other government bodies and we hope to announce additional supply agreements soon,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said in a news release. “Our goal remains to bring a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to many people around the world, as quickly as we can.”
Trump administration makes it easier for drugmakers to profit from publicly funded coronavirus drugs, advocates say
Other companies racing to produce a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020 or early 2021 include Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Novavax. The U.S. government’s funding of multiple vaccine candidates allows room for error, in the event that some aren’t effective. But experts say the timeline is ambitious, as developing a successful vaccine is usually a years-long process.
Pfizer shares jumped more than 3 percent in morning trading after the deal was announced. BioNTech surged more than 8 percent.