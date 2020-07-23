Ascena said it will close all of its Catherines stores, as well as a “significant” number of Justice locations. It also is shutting down some Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.
The planned closures represent another blow to the country’s shopping malls, which already were struggling to attract shoppers and tenants long before the pandemic ushered in a new wave of bankruptcies and closures.
The Chapter 11 filing comes a few weeks after the company said it would give top executives as much as $5.5 million in retention pay and performance bonuses.
The pandemic forced Ascena to temporarily shutter all of its stores and furlough more than 90 percent of its employees in mid-March. To stay afloat, it borrowed $230 million, canceled merchandise orders and stopped paying rent.
The company began gradually reopening stores in May, but says customers have been slow to return. Quarterly revenue between March and May fell 45 percent from a year earlier.
“COVID-19 has significantly disrupted our business," Carrie Teffner, Ascena’s interim executive chair, said in May. “Despite aggressive actions to preserve liquidity, the pandemic has significantly reduced our earnings and cash flow, resulting in increased levels of debt and deferred liabilities.”
The company had $5.5 billion in sales in fiscal year 2019, versus nearly $7 billion in 2016.
Ascena permanently closed all 650 Dressbarn stores in December.