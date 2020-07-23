The move comes three days after Warner Bros. said it would wait at least a few more weeks to release its expected blockbuster “Tenet” and just hours after AMC, the world’s largest chain of theaters, said it would postpone its planned reopening to mid August and tied the new opening date to the release of “Mulan” and “Tenet.” The “Mulan” delay could push the theater chain to wait until Labor Day Weekend, when Paramount — for now — plans to release “A Quiet Place Part 2.”

Originally scheduled for late March, “Mulan” was one or the first major pictures postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and has served as a bellwether of the Hollywood uncertainty that followed in its wake. After several delays, the film had landed in late August, where the prospect of a summer release provided some reassurance the industry would at least not lose two full seasons because of the virus.

But surges in Texas, Florida and California have made such a release increasingly impractical. Disney executives have also been closely eyeing the closure of theaters in Beijing due to outbreaks there; with Chinese stars and locations, “Mulan” is expected to generate a lot of its box office in that country. The country has begun to reopen theaters in the capital, but only in low-risk areas.

Still, in contrast to rivals such as Universal, Disney stopped short of making wholesale changes Thursday that would have suggested it has given up on 2020 as a time of mass moviegoing. Though it pushed back a series of movies in the top-tier “Avatar” and “Star Wars” franchises to 2021 and 2022, it kept Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Pixar’s “Soul,” both scheduled for November, on the calendar.

And it did not give a 2021 date to “Mulan,” as it easily could have, leading experts to believe Disney would still like to release the movie in 2020.

The announcement had the kind of low-key quality reflective of how common uncertainty has become in American business during the coronavirus era. In contrast to the most recent “Mulan” delay a month ago, when studio chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman gave a statement that the pandemic “has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," Disney announced the change Thursday as simply part of a longer list of schedule moves for a wide variety of movies.