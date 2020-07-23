Building amenities will include a rooftop club room with a wet bar and entertainment center, a garden, and a community roof with green spaces and skyline views. The contemporary-style condos, previewed at a virtual open house last month, will have open floor plans, hardwood flooring, nine-foot-high ceilings, recessed lighting, a stacked washer and dryer, herringbone tile in the bathrooms, and a sleek kitchen in choice of two color palettes.
Priced from the upper $400,000s, the condos will have one bedroom, one bedroom and a den, or two bedrooms. The units will range in size from 724 to 1,202 square feet. Many of the floor plans include a balcony, and some have walk-in closets in the primary bedroom.
The building is expected to be complete in spring 2021. Private in-person appointments are available for potential buyers to see a mock kitchen and the materials that will be used in the condos.
