A New York-style condo building is in the works in Northeast Washington’s NoMa neighborhood.

Tribeca is being developed through a partnership of UIP, Kadida Development and United Investments.

The 99-unit condo at 40 N St. NE, between North Capitol and First streets, is set on a triangular lot that backs to New York Avenue. The 13-story building is within a few blocks of the NoMa Gallaudet Metro station, Union Market’s shops and restaurants, and La Cosecha Latin American center for restaurants and shops, as well as a Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s grocery store.

Building amenities will include a rooftop club room with a wet bar and entertainment center, a garden, and a community roof with green spaces and skyline views. The contemporary-style condos, previewed at a virtual open house last month, will have open floor plans, hardwood flooring, nine-foot-high ceilings, recessed lighting, a stacked washer and dryer, herringbone tile in the bathrooms, and a sleek kitchen in choice of two color palettes.

Priced from the upper $400,000s, the condos will have one bedroom, one bedroom and a den, or two bedrooms. The units will range in size from 724 to 1,202 square feet. Many of the floor plans include a balcony, and some have walk-in closets in the primary bedroom.

The building is expected to be complete in spring 2021. Private in-person appointments are available for potential buyers to see a mock kitchen and the materials that will be used in the condos.

