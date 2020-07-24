Goldman has denied wrongdoing throughout investigations, saying some Malaysian and 1MDB players lied to bankers about what would happen to the fund’s proceeds. As part of the settlement, Goldman Sachs will pay $2.5 billion to the Malaysian government, which is also guaranteed $1.4 billion in proceeds from assets related to 1MDB that had been seized by other nations. In exchange, the Malaysian government will resolve all ongoing criminal and regulatory investigations against Goldman tied to the scandal.

“Today’s settlement is an important step towards putting the 1MDB matter behind us and will help enable the Malaysian government to move forward with additional recovery efforts and to execute on its economic priorities,” Goldman Sachs said in a statement Friday. There are important lessons to be learned from this situation, and we must be self-critical to ensure that we only improve from the experience.

1Malaysia Development Berhad was created in 2009 under former Prime Minister Najib Razak as a vehicle for Malaysia’s economic development. In 2018, Malaysian prosecutors filed charges against three units of Goldman Sachs, alleging its bankers organized bond sales for 1MDB in exchange for kickbacks, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission documents. Najib, who had authority over all the fund’s investments and personnel, was ultimately ousted in 2018.

Goldman raised $6.5 billion for the fund through three bond deals and earned $600 million in fees. The settlement does not cover Tim Leissner, a former Goldman senior executive and Roger Ng, a banker who helped arrange the bond sales.

“We are confident that we are securing more money from Goldman Sachs compared to previous attempts, which were far below expectations,” Malaysia’s Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said in a statement. “We are also glad to be able to resolve this outside the court system, which would have cost a lot of time, money and resources."