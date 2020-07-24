Goldman Sachs arranged $6.5 billion in bonds for the fund in 2012 and 2013, earning more than $600 million in fees. But according to Malaysian authorities, Goldman secured the work with the help of bribes arranged by two former bank employees and others.

Goldman Sachs, which has denied the allegations, said it had learned “important lessons.”

“Today’s settlement is an important step towards putting the 1MDB matter behind us and will help enable the Malaysian government to move forward with additional recovery efforts and to execute on its economic priorities,” the investment bank said in a statement Friday.

As part of the settlement, Goldman Sachs will pay $2.5 billion to the Malaysian government. It will also guarantee the nation receives another $1.4 billion from the proceeds of 1MDB assets seized by other nations.

In exchange, the Malaysian government said it will drop its criminal and regulatory investigations into the bank.

“We are confident that we are securing more money from Goldman Sachs compared to previous attempts, which were far below expectations,” Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said in a statement. “We are also glad to be able to resolve this outside the court system, which would have cost a lot of time, money and resources."

The settlement doesn’t resolve ongoing Justice Department and regulatory investigations into the case.

Goldman Sachs should receive a stiff U.S. penalty that requires it to plead guilty, said Dennis M. Kelleher, president of Better Markets, which has been critical of the bank’s part in the case. Anything less “will once again show that Wall Street’s biggest, wealthiest, most politically connected banks are still too-big-to-jail,” he said.

The $3.9 billion settlement is large but dwarfed by settlements big banks have reached in the past for the shoddy mortgages that caused the last financial crisis.

Goldman Sachs has repeatedly apologized for its part in the 1MDB scandal, which in 2018 then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions called “kleptocracy at its worst.”

The investment fund was created in 2009 under former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak as a vehicle for Malaysia’s economic development. Najib, who had authority over all the fund’s investments and personnel, was ultimately ousted in 2018. The same year, the nation announced criminal charges against Goldman Sachs.

The billions stolen from the fund were spent around the globe, including on the Viceroy L’Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills; condominiums, penthouses and mansions in California and New York; and paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet. U.S. authorities have also said some proceeds went to funding the production of the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street."