Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin, the agency said in an advisory, and can cause blindness. It can be lethal if ingested.
Because the products are mislabeled, consumers would not be able to tell which hand sanitizers actually contain methanol. The FDA keeps a running tally of the recalled products on its website.
The recalled products are manufactured by various companies, nearly all in Mexico, and have been carried by such retailers as BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco and Walmart. Two products listed on Monday were made in Ohio and contained microbial contamination, according to the FDA. The company, Spartan Chemical, issued a recall for its “Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer” and “foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer” on July 1. The FDA included several types of Blumen brand hand sanitizers on the recall list and said an import alert was attached to them earlier this month to prevent them from entering the country.
At the onset of the U.S. outbreak, Americans loaded up on hand sanitizers, disinfectants and other household cleaning supplies to combat the virus. In turn, many companies shifted their production efforts to meet the heightened demand, including distilleries that pivoted to making hand sanitizer instead of alcoholic beverages. But the run on hand sanitizer also attracted new manufacturers that failed to ensure rigorous product quality.
Since May, at least seven people have died and dozens have been hospitalized in Arizona and New Mexico after ingesting hand sanitizer containing methanol, according to state health officials. At least some of the cases were related to alcoholism, officials have said. Though hand sanitizer should not be consumed, some people have been drawn to its high alcohol content.
The FDA also advises Americans to be wary of products that claim to be “FDA-approved,” as none exist, or say they provide protection for “up to 24 hours.”
The agency encourages health professionals and consumers to report adverse affects or product quality issues with hand sanitizers on its website.
Public health professionals have called frequent hand-washing a key defense against covid-19. If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent ethanol.
A list of the most recent hand sanitizer products added to the FDA’s list. (See here for a full list of all hand sanitizer products the FDA says consumers should not use.)
Manufacturer
Distributor
Date added to FDA list
Product
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
Astrum LLC
08/06/2020
V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
Asiaticon
08/06/2020
V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
Acadia Mercantil Corp.
08/06/2020
V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
Protex Labs
08/06/2020
V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
Protex Labs
08/06/2020
Derma70 Hand Sanitizer
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
SWCH LLC
08/06/2020
V-KLEAN
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
SBL Brands
08/06/2020
Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
Safety-Med Products
08/06/2020
Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
Good Fibers LLC
08/06/2020
All Clear Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
Pure Haven
08/06/2020
Alcohol Antiseptic 80% topical solution hand sanitizer
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
Inambtec SA de CV
08/06/2020
Inatek Hand Sanitizer Non-Sterile Solution
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
08/06/2020
Total Pure Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
USMed Supplies LLC
08/06/2020
70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
Quick Aid LLC
08/06/2020
ResQue 1st Instant Hand Sanitizer
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
LTD Enterprises Distribution
08/06/2020
70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
USMed Supplies LLC
08/06/2020
70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
Estrategia Hospitalaria SA DE CV (Mexico)
Ancorp Capital Group USA
08/06/2020
OZO Hand Sanitizer, Luxury Formula
Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)
CIRG Waste & Recycling Solutions US LLC
08/06/2020
Hand sanitizer
Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)
Ancorp Capital Group USA
08/06/2020
OZO Hand Sanitizer
Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico)
Medical Mary LLC
08/06/2020
Medical Mary Clean Hand Sanitizer
Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico)
AMX Premium Cleaning Services, LP
08/06/2020
AMX Instant Hand Sanitizer
DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
Biokaab Inc.
08/03/2020
dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free
DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
Biokaab Inc.
08/03/2020
dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel
DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
Biokaab Inc.
08/03/2020
Hand Sanitizer
DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
Biokaab Inc.
08/03/2020
Hand Sanitizer Gel
DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
08/03/2020
Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer
Notarika SA de CV (Mexico)
Notarika SA de CV
8/03/2020
Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer
Notarika SA de CV (Mexico)
Notarika SA de CV
08/03/2020
Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes
Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
08/03/2020
Datsen Hand Sanitizer
Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV
08/03/2020
Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer
Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
Inflatables LLC
08/03/2020
Bernal Hand Sanitizer
Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
Inflatables LLC
08/03/2020
Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer
Roque Plast SA de CV (Mexico)
Roque Plast SA de CV
08/03/2020
Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer
Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio)
08/03/2020
Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio)
08/03/2020
foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer