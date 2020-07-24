Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin, the agency said in an advisory, and can cause blindness. It can be lethal if ingested.

Because the products are mislabeled, consumers would not be able to tell which hand sanitizers actually contain methanol. The FDA keeps a running tally of the recalled products on its website.

The recalled products are manufactured by various companies, nearly all in Mexico, and have been carried by such retailers as BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco and Walmart. Two products listed on Monday were made in Ohio and contained microbial contamination, according to the FDA. The company, Spartan Chemical, issued a recall for its “Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer” and “foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer” on July 1. The FDA included several types of Blumen brand hand sanitizers on the recall list and said an import alert was attached to them earlier this month to prevent them from entering the country.

At the onset of the U.S. outbreak, Americans loaded up on hand sanitizers, disinfectants and other household cleaning supplies to combat the virus. In turn, many companies shifted their production efforts to meet the heightened demand, including distilleries that pivoted to making hand sanitizer instead of alcoholic beverages. But the run on hand sanitizer also attracted new manufacturers that failed to ensure rigorous product quality.

Since May, at least seven people have died and dozens have been hospitalized in Arizona and New Mexico after ingesting hand sanitizer containing methanol, according to state health officials. At least some of the cases were related to alcoholism, officials have said. Though hand sanitizer should not be consumed, some people have been drawn to its high alcohol content.

The FDA also advises Americans to be wary of products that claim to be “FDA-approved,” as none exist, or say they provide protection for “up to 24 hours.”

The agency encourages health professionals and consumers to report adverse affects or product quality issues with hand sanitizers on its website.

Public health professionals have called frequent hand-washing a key defense against covid-19. If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent ethanol.

A list of the most recent hand sanitizer products added to the FDA’s list. (See here for a full list of all hand sanitizer products the FDA says consumers should not use.)