For example, the condo at 4004 Beecher St. NW #201 is priced at $360,000. The property is a flip that was purchased for $269,000 in March and renovated by UStar Investments LLC. Monthly condo fees are $318, and annual property taxes are $1,248. The condo fee includes gas, trash collection and common-area maintenance.
Located in Glover Park, the condo is on a residential street with views of trees and grass — yet within a half-mile of shops and restaurants on Wisconsin Avenue and a bus stop. Nearby is the Guy Mason Recreation Center, which includes studio spaces for artists, classes, a dog park, a playground, a baseball field, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts.
The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has 500 square feet and is on the second floor of the building. Updates to the open-floor-plan unit include light-colored laminate floors, recessed lighting, new baseboards, new doors, a new closet in the living room and a completely renovated bathroom with marble tiles. The kitchen has been upgraded with gray granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and dove gray cabinets. Window-unit air conditioners are installed. Only street parking is available.
Assigned schools include Stoddert Elementary, Deal Middle and Wilson High, all rated above average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores and college readiness compared with other schools in D.C.
