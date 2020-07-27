Warner Bros. said that among the countries that will see release of the film are France, Canada, South Korea, Germany, Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom. It did not list U.S. cities, but executives hope that New York, the country’s biggest market, can be among them. Los Angeles, the second-biggest market, is a bigger question mark, as California recently issued new coronavirus restrictions.

The move, if it sticks, would mark the first major theatrical release for Hollywood since shutdowns began in March. “Tenet” has been postponed several times after its initial date of 2017.

Many international markets, such as France and South Korea, have been open for weeks, sometimes seeing a robust box office.

The move represents a gamble that releasing the film now, with at least a certain number of markets open, can help recoup WB’s investment. The film cost $200 million to produce and many millions more to market.

For U.S. theaters, meanwhile, the move will serve as a lifeline as owners struggle to pay lenders and landlords without customers and the new studio products that bring them to theaters.

But theaters in many parts of the country where the virus is surging will remain closed, shutting off the opportunity for “Tenet” revenue. Seven-day averages have just hit record highs in more than a dozen states, in places as far apart as Louisiana and Alaska.

And even states that are open seem to show little evidence that consumers will come to theaters: The theaters that have reopened with older films have seen drastically reduced business this summer.