The building, at 2009 Eighth St. NW, is within walking distance of the 9:30 Club music venue, a Whole Foods store, and numerous restaurants and nightlife spots, as well as the Shaw-Howard Metro station for the Green and Yellow lines.
The building, certified for energy efficiency, includes electric vehicle charging stations and a green roof. Building amenities include a rooftop terrace with a fire pit, seating, an outdoor screen for movies and TV, and grilling stations. It also has a fitness center and an indoor lounge on the top floor with a kitchen, a billiards table and flat-panel TVs and a two-sided indoor-outdoor fireplace.
The building also has a second-floor lounge with a flat-panel TV, a dining table, co-working booths and a coffee bar.
A concierge is available 24 hours every day, and the building has WiFi throughout the indoor and outdoor common areas. An Amazon Hub package system is available at all hours.
The building has 16,000 square feet of retail space. Pets are allowed, and the building has garage parking.
The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments range from 468 to 1,192 square feet. Rents range from $1,810 to $4,700.
Some of the apartments include private terraces, a built-in computer desk and office nook.
Each apartment includes barn doors, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, cove lighting in the bedrooms and a washer and dryer. The kitchens have a center island, stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters and backsplashes and contemporary flat-front cabinets. Many have views of the city and the Washington Monument.
For more information, click here.
Read more: