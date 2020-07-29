Boeing is still seeking regulators’ confidence in the embattled 737 Max jet, which has been grounded for nearly 18 months after a pair of crashes killed 346 people. And the company is undergoing a painful transition toward what executives acknowledge will be significantly lower demand for new commercial jets as the company’s airline customers fight for their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

AD

Boeing executives estimated Wednesday that it will take three years for commercial air travel to return to normal. Analysts say purchases of new jets ― the core market for Boeing’s commercial business ― are likely to remain depressed until the second half of the decade.

“The reality is the pandemic’s impact on the aviation sector continues to be severe,” Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun wrote in a letter to employees released Wednesday. “This pressure on our commercial customers means they are delaying jet purchases, slowing deliveries, deferring elective maintenance, retiring older aircraft and reducing spend — all of which affects our business and, ultimately, our bottom line.”

Boeing’s management team has taken aggressive steps to shrink the company accordingly. Over the past several months, the company has been reducing its head count by about 10 percent through layoffs and voluntary buyouts. On Wednesday, Calhoun notified employees that more jobs would be eliminated, although he did not specify how many.

AD

AD

Boeing also plans to sharply scale back commercial airplane production. The company announced Wednesday that it will decrease its production rates for 777 and 787 wide-body jets to two and six jets per month respectively. It announced a slower ramp-up to the 737 production rate towards an eventual 31 per month by 2021.

And the company announced plans to end production of the 747, a pioneering jumbo jet that Boeing has produced since 1970. The company’s Everett, Wash.-based production line is to be wound down in 2022, although the company indicated that production rates would remain the same in the meantime.

The production cuts mark a significant retreat for Boeing, which used to rely on soaring commercial aircraft sales to fund generous Wall Street dividends and underbid its rivals on major military deals.