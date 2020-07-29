After sharp declines, economic activity and employment “have picked up somewhat in recent months," the Fed said. Economists have been closely watching July indicators, which could help explain whether the recovery from earlier this summer is beginning to fizzle as some states and cities reimpose restrictions on businesses to combat rising coronavirus cases.

“Overall financial conditions have improved in recent months, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses,” the Fed statement read.

To support the flow of credit to households and businesses, the Fed pledged to increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace over the coming months. The Fed has said that its support of the markets should remain in place to help safeguard the broader financial system during the pandemic.

The central bank agreed to leave unchanged interest rates, which are near zero, when it concluded two days of policy meetings this week. What is less certain is how Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell will frame the current state of the economy at his news conference, and particularly whether he believes an overwhelming surge in coronavirus cases jeopardizes the economic recovery.

For months, Powell has insisted that the virus will dictate an economic turnaround, which he says can’t happen until Americans feel safe going about their daily routines. Since the Fed’s last meeting in June, rising case counts have forced states to reimpose restrictions on business activity. Minutes from the Fed’s June meeting showed officials were worried that the United States could enter a much worse recession later this year if the pandemic is not contained.

Powell’s news conference comes as Congress clashes over another stimulus bill and an extension for enhanced unemployment benefits. On Monday, President Trump brushed off the new $1 trillion Senate GOP coronavirus legislation as “sort of semi-irrelevant."

Powell has repeatedly said that the Fed cannot heal the economy alone and that more help will be needed from Congress to ease the pain for millions of Americans and their businesses. But he has stopped short of telling lawmakers exactly what they should do or how urgently they should act, saying it isn’t his role to tell other parts of government how to do their jobs.