The age group most likely either to have moved or to have someone move in with them is young adults. The Pew survey found that 37 percent of people ages 18 to 29 either moved, had someone move in with them or know someone who moved. The survey looked at race and ethnicity and found that 28 percent of Hispanics had one of the three experiences (moving themselves, having someone move in or knowing someone who moved), compared with 24 percent of Asian Americans, 20 percent of white adults and 19 percent of black adults.

The likelihood of someone moving or knowing someone who moved is greatest with higher levels of education and income. For example, 28 percent of adults with a bachelor’s degree moved or knows someone who moved, compared with 18 percent of those without a degree.

Nearly 1 in 10 adults age 18 to 29 said they moved during the pandemic — the highest share of any age group. Many moved because their college housing was closed or because of a job loss. Among all adults who moved, 28 percent said the most important reason was to reduce their risk of catching the virus, followed by 23 percent moving because their college housing closed and 20 percent who moved to be with family. Another 18 percent moved for financial reasons such as a job loss.

While stories of urban dwellers fleeing to their vacation homes were highlighted, only about 13 percent of people who moved went to a second home. Approximately 61 percent of adults relocated to a home belonging to a family member and 7 percent moved in with a friend.

Among households who had someone move in, 47 percent were an adult child or spouse of an adult child and 18 percent were a parent or in-law. Approximately 25 percent had a friend move in and 17 percent had a romantic partner join them in their home.

For the full study, click here.