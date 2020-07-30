“We believe launching a new, strategic approach to monitoring and adding the health staff to support it will help further our efforts to go on the offensive against the virus,” Donnie King, Tyson Foods group president and chief administrative officer, said in the release. “Adding more resources and technologies reinforces our commitment to protecting our team members, their families and plant communities.”.

AD

AD

The monitoring system will select employees without symptoms for testing based on an algorithm. The number tested each week will be adapted based on how many positive cases turn up at each plant site, has as well as case numbers in the surrounding community, the company said. Facilities also conduct daily health screenings as employees enter work sites, and any employees who have covid-19 symptoms will be tested. Testing will be implemented for any employees who come into close contact with those who have covid-19 symptoms or have tested positive in the workplace, as well.

Tyson Foods also created a chief medical officer position and said it will expand its health services team by 50 percent, or nearly 200 nurses and administrative employees, who will oversee on-site testing and treatment for workers who contract the virus.

Matrix Medical Network helped design Tyson’s new testing protocol, following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, the company said.

AD

AD

“The new monitoring program we helped Tyson create is a science-first approach that’s really on the cutting edge of how workplaces can best mitigate the risk of the virus,” Daniel Castillo, Matrix Medical’s chief medical officer, said in the release. “You’ll likely see many others adopt a similar approach in the coming months because it’s a process that looks both at people showing symptoms as well as those who do not.”

Tyson Foods said it has tested nearly a third of its 120,000 U.S. workers far. Less than 1,200 have confirmed cases of covid-19. The company formed a coronavirus task force in January and has since implemented protective measures like symptom screenings, face masks, workstation dividers and employees who monitor social distancing.