The filings comes weeks after two other department store chains -- Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney -- also filed for bankruptcy protection. The pandemic has wrecked havoc on already struggling retailers that have temporarily shuttered thousands of stores and furloughed more than 1 million employees since mid-March.
Le Tote had hoped to revive the flagging brand by adding makeup subscriptions, try-on boutiques and other services aimed at busy millennial shoppers.
Lord & Taylor has roughly 40 stores around the country, many of them in shopping malls.