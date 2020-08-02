Lord & Taylor, the country’s oldest department store chain, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, joining about a dozen iconic retailers that have succumbed to Chapter 11 protection during the pandemic.

The once-storied institution, founded in New York in 1826, had in recent years fallen out of touch with high-end customers and younger shoppers. Le Tote, the clothing rental start-up that bought Lord & Taylor last year for about $100 million, also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.

The filings comes weeks after two other department store chains -- Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney -- also filed for bankruptcy protection. The pandemic has wrecked havoc on already struggling retailers that have temporarily shuttered thousands of stores and furloughed more than 1 million employees since mid-March.

Le Tote had hoped to revive the flagging brand by adding makeup subscriptions, try-on boutiques and other services aimed at busy millennial shoppers.

Lord & Taylor has roughly 40 stores around the country, many of them in shopping malls.