For example, 719 Erie Ave. #3, in Takoma Park, Md., is a 430-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo priced at $210,000 with a monthly fee of $320. The condo fee includes gas, heat, laundry facilities, water, insurance, exterior building maintenance and snow removal. Annual property taxes are $1,850.
The recently renovated condo has hardwood floors and an open floor plan with a new kitchen with mosaic tile flooring, stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters and new cabinets. The bathroom has a pedestal sink, marble tile and new fixtures. Recessed lights, new light fixtures, fresh paint and windows on three sides of the unit add to the brightness of the condo.
The condo has gas radiator heat and window unit air conditioning. Parking is available on the street and in a parking lot.
The building is 1.4 miles from the Takoma Metro station and has a nearby bus stop. Sligo Creek Park is nearby and includes walking and biking trails, a field and playgrounds.
Assigned schools include Rolling Terrace Elementary, Silver Spring International Middle and Montgomery Blair High. The elementary school is rated below average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores and in comparison with other schools in the state, while the middle and high schools are rated average.
A second condo in the same complex, a 496-square-foot unit at 721 Erie Ave. #5, is priced at $209,900 with a monthly condo fee of $370. Annual property taxes for this renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo are $1,932.
For more information, contact real estate agent Tom Riley with Washington Fine Properties at 301-351-3897.
